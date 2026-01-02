Weld County Expands Soils Lab to Boost Road Project Efficiency

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

In-house asphalt testing planned for 2026 aims to save time, reduce costs, and improve road quality across Northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY — A key piece of Weld County’s road-building infrastructure is set for a significant upgrade in 2026, with an expansion of the county’s soils lab designed to improve efficiency and extend in-house testing to asphalt.

County commissioners last week approved a contract with Swift Builders LLC for just over $369,000 to expand the Department of Public Works soils lab from about 500 square feet to roughly 1,850 square feet. The additional space will allow the county to install specialized equipment and conduct asphalt testing internally for the first time.

For more than two decades, the soils lab has played a critical role in Weld County road projects. Long before construction begins, lab staff test soil strength, material properties, and compaction needs to ensure roadbeds can support traffic and long-term use. Testing continues throughout construction, helping projects meet required standards and reducing costly delays.

That work has earned recognition from the Colorado Department of Transportation, which has consistently given the lab high marks. The lab is also pursuing accreditation from the American Association of State and Highway Transportation Officials.

County officials say the lab’s most significant benefit has been time and cost savings. Soil test results can often be delivered in days—or even the same day—compared to weeks when using outside laboratories.

With the upcoming expansion, Weld County plans to bring that same efficiency to asphalt testing.

“Material that meets strength, compaction, and other quality requirements helps ensure improvements are the highest quality and built to last, getting the most out of taxpayer dollars,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Perry Buck. “Given the positive results we’ve seen with our lab, it only makes sense to extend that efficiency to asphalt testing.”

Curtis Hall, director of the Weld County Department of Public Works, said existing lab staff will be trained on the new equipment, further building internal expertise.

“Being able to test asphalt in-house will bring greater efficiency to our road projects, which benefits the traveling public,” Hall said. “It’s exciting to see how this expansion will be beneficial years from now, just like when the lab was originally constructed.”

Source: Weld County Department of Public Works