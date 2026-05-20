Morris Dancers Fill Fort Collins Weekend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Traditional English folk performers appear across Fort Collins during Memorial Day weekend

Fort Collins will become a hub for centuries-old English folk dance traditions this Memorial Day weekend as the Midwest Morris Ale brings performers from across the Midwest and Mountain States to venues throughout the city.

Community Message

The free performances run May 23–24 at parks, museums, breweries, libraries, and public gathering spaces across Fort Collins, giving residents multiple chances to experience Morris dancing up close.

Originating in England’s Cotswold region, Morris dancing combines live music, rhythmic stepping, colorful costumes, bells, sticks, and handkerchief choreography. Today, the tradition continues worldwide, with dozens of active dance teams throughout North America gathering annually for the Midwest Morris Ale celebration.

Saturday’s performances begin at 10 a.m. at Rolland Moore Park before spreading throughout the city in the afternoon. Scheduled locations include the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, The Lyric, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Old Town Library, Avogadro’s Number, The Exchange, and New Belgium Brewing Company.

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The weekend concludes Sunday, May 24, with a 1:30 p.m. gathering at City Park.

The performances offer a rare opportunity for Northern Colorado residents to encounter an enduring cultural tradition in everyday public spaces throughout the city.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.

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