NoCo Fishing Expo 2026 Casts a Wide Net in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A family-friendly day of fly fishing, conservation, and hands-on learning comes to Northern Colorado

The NoCo Fishing Expo returns to Loveland on Saturday, March 28, bringing together anglers, conservationists, and families for a day centered on fly fishing and protecting Colorado’s coldwater ecosystems.

Community Message

Held at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena at The Ranch Events Center, the expo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features more than 25 expert fly tyers, 30 exhibitors, and a lineup of speakers sharing insights on fishing techniques and conservation efforts across the region. Attendees can explore booths, connect with organizations like Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service, and learn how local waters are being protected.

The event also offers something for younger visitors, with kid-friendly activities designed to introduce the next generation to fishing and environmental stewardship. A silent auction adds another layer of engagement, supporting ongoing conservation work.

Tickets range from $10 to $20, with discounts available for families, veterans, first responders, and students. Free on-site parking makes it an easy, accessible outing for Northern Colorado residents looking to spend a day outdoors—indoors.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.