I-25 Speeding Fines Begin April 2

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New enforcement targets work zone safety between Mead and Berthoud

Drivers traveling along Interstate 25 between Mead and Berthoud will soon face fines for speeding in an active construction zone, as Colorado’s automated speed enforcement program shifts from warnings to penalties on April 2.

Community Message

After a 30-day warning period that began on March 1, the Colorado Department of Transportation reports that more than 4,100 warning notices were issued, and that speeding in the corridor dropped by 90%. Starting April 2, drivers exceeding posted limits in the I-25 North Express Lanes work zone will receive a $75 civil penalty mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

The enforcement zone covers a busy stretch of Northern Colorado where crews are building new express lanes. Eight speed cameras, installed earlier this year, track average vehicle speeds between set points. Warning signage is posted at least 300 feet ahead of each enforcement area.

Transportation officials say the goal is to improve safety in one of the region’s most active construction corridors. Work zones remain high-risk environments, with nine fatalities and more than 500 injuries reported statewide in 2025. While those numbers show improvement over the previous year, speeding remains a major factor in crashes.

Graph of the total number of speeders in the I-25 North work zone between Mead and Berthoud from February 13 through March 9. The start of the warning period, March 1, 2026, marks a sharp decline in speeding. (Graph Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

The I-25 corridor marks the second location for the statewide program, which was authorized in 2023 and first launched along Colorado Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont. Officials say the corridor saw a more than 80% drop in speeding after fines were introduced.

Drivers cited under the program will have 45 days to pay the $75 penalty or appeal. Funds collected will support the enforcement program and contribute to infrastructure improvements to protect vulnerable road users.

Federal data shows that similar point-to-point speed enforcement systems can reduce roadway injuries and fatalities by up to 37%.

More information about the program is available at https://codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement.

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Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation