Better Sleep Habits Can Improve Health and Energy

By Dr. Amy Aronsky, Board Certified Sleep Medicine Specialist | UnitedHealthcare

The power of good rest: How to improve sleep and lead a healthier life

The average American adult gets just 6.8 hours of sleep a night, adding up to nearly 2,500 hours a year. Despite spending so much of our lives asleep, many don’t prioritize their nightly rest as much as other parts of their daily routine.

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And yet, sleep plays a critical role in brain function and physical health. Quality sleep helps us stay alert, supports growth and recovery, and impacts mood and nervous system regulation.

Not getting enough sleep can lead to a higher risk of certain chronic conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke. It can also disrupt metabolism, impair hormone regulation, and weaken the immune system.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, adults should get 7 or more hours of sleep per night. However, more than a third of adults in the U.S. and 30% in Colorado report sleeping less than 7 hours in a typical 24-hour period.

Sleep needs vary by age, with younger people requiring more hours than older adults. And because sleep is closely tied to learning and development, sleep deficiency can make it harder to process information and stay focused, effects that are particularly crucial for children and teens.

Sleep often gets pushed aside in busy schedules, but it’s essential for helping you function and feel your best. Sleep Awareness Week is a perfect time to take charge of your sleep health. It’s not just about getting enough hours; quality matters just as much.

Consider the following tips to support better nightly rest and overall well-being:

Create a relaxing and consistent nighttime routine

A steady sleep schedule is one of the most effective ways to improve sleep quality. Prioritizing going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, including weekends, can encourage stability and good rest.

Your sleep environment plays an important role, too. Consider blackout curtains, eye masks, earplugs, or a white-noise machine to help minimize disruptions and create a calming space to support good sleep. Temperature matters as well. Many people sleep best around 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit, but individual comfort varies, so make sure to see what works best for you.

Limiting screen time before bed is another key part of a healthy routine. Light exposure, especially blue light from digital devices, can suppress melatonin and interfere with your natural sleepiness cues. Aim to turn off electronics at least 30 minutes before bedtime. A good tip is to put your phone to charge at a distance from your bed to avoid the temptation of late-night scrolling. This matters more than many realize, and half of adults report using screens in bed every day.

Support better sleep with healthy daily habits

Good sleep starts with what you do during the day. Eating a balanced diet can be key since proper nutrition can help with serotonin production, which directly impacts sleep. Consider including lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your diet. It’s also important to limit caffeine in the afternoon and avoid alcohol before bed since it can keep you from getting much-needed deep sleep. Staying physically active also contributes to more restful sleep; however, make sure not to work out too close to your bedtime, as this can be too stimulating and trigger sleeplessness.

Managing daily stress is equally important. Elevated stress levels can make it difficult to relax at bedtime, so incorporating calming practices like deep breathing, gentle stretching, mindfulness, or brief meditation can help quiet the mind and prepare your body for rest.

Strengthen your internal clock with light and lifestyle awareness

Your internal clock depends heavily on light cues. Getting natural morning light, even for a few minutes, help regulates wakefulness and can improve sleep quality at night. Stepping outside, sitting by a window or using a light-therapy lamp during darker months can offer a helpful boost.

A few simple habits can reinforce this rhythm: maintaining consistent sleep and wake times, winding down with relaxing rituals, and avoiding late-night snacking. During seasonal changes, like the start of Daylight Saving Time, gradually adjusting your bedtime can make the transition easier.

Losing an hour of sleep can temporarily disrupt your internal clock, leaving many people feeling groggy or low-energy as they adapt. While this adjustment is normal, regularly oversleeping can further throw off your sleep rhythm and make it harder to settle into the new schedule. Getting enough natural morning light can help your body adjust more smoothly.

Make sleep a healthy habit for the whole family

Sleep plays an essential role in growth, learning, and emotional well-being, especially for children and teens. Establishing healthy sleep habits as a family can make bedtime smoother and help everyone get more restorative rest.

Adults play an important role in modeling good habits. When parents prioritize their own sleep and maintain steady routines, children are more likely to understand the value of rest. Encouraging older children and teens to keep regular sleep schedules and take short breaks from devices in the evening can also help support their sleep and overall well-being.

Sleep is key to better overall health. This Sleep Awareness Week, take the time to evaluate your sleep habits and make changes to improve your nightly rest. Even small steps toward better sleep can make a meaningful difference, so choose one change to start with and build from there.

Source: United Healthcare