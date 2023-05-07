Patriotic Tribute Memorial Weekend: Field Of Honor & Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A field of 500 American flags will fly in formation on Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29, at Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado at the south entrance of Spring Canyon Community Park, Fort Collins. The powerful display of red, white, and blue—known as “Field Of Honor®”—is a patriotic tribute to our country and community heroes and is open to the public at no charge.

“Field Of Honor is a community celebration that honors our heroes—veterans, active military, first responders, medical workers, community leaders, teachers, and personal heroes,” states Andy Groeger, president of the Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary that sponsors this event. “Field Of Honor is specifically designed so you can walk among the flags. You are encouraged to read the medallions attached to the flags, as each medallion recognizes a specific hero and shares information about that hero.

“Field Of Honor is the ideal place where we can educate future generations regarding the role real-life heroes play—or have played—in our lives.”

The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall—etched with a list of the thousands of U.S. service members killed or went missing during the conflict—will also be on display Memorial Day weekend at Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado in Spring Canyon Community Park.

“This year’s Memorial Day weekend event will transform Veterans Plaza into a place of beauty where each of us can pause, reflect and be thankful for our heroes,” Groeger adds. “It is where we can also commemorate being ‘land of the free and home of the brave.’”

Individuals wishing to acknowledge a hero with a medallion on a flag in the Field Of Honor can do so at www.rotaryfcbreakfast.org Funds raised through medallion sales, community supporters, and donations go to Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Foundation to support local non-profits that provide services to veterans and first responders and benefit local and international service projects undertaken by Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary Foundation.