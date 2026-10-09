Mountain View High Advances in $1M Contest

Loveland School Wins $25,000, Seeks Community Votes for Shot at Major Stadium Upgrade

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Mountain View High School has been named one of 40 division finalists nationwide in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights competition, putting the Loveland school in contention for a $1 million home field upgrade.

Selected from nearly 2,500 schools across the country, Mountain View will receive $25,000 as a division finalist and a T-Mobile-hosted Home Game Celebration on Friday, October 23, when the Mountain Lions take on the Berthoud Spartans.

The school is now competing against nine other finalists in the West Division, with community voting helping determine which school advances to the final round.

Mountain View has applied to the competition for three consecutive years and earned a $5,000 Friday award each year. School officials say additional funding could help address significant stadium needs, including improved locker rooms, accessible seating and restrooms.

“Mountain View High School is thrilled to advance to the next round of Friday Night 5G Lights,” Principal Markee Ramirez said. “This opportunity means so much to our students, staff, and the community that has rallied behind us.”

Ramirez said the school is focused on creating memories and traditions that bring the Mountain Lion community together.

“This opportunity adds to that excitement and pride, and we’re ready to keep that Mountain Lion momentum going!” Ramirez said.

Community Voting Underway

Supporters can vote once per day through October 25 at FridayNight5GLights.com or through T-Mobile’s T-Life app.

Community members can also promote Mountain View’s campaign on social media by tagging the school and @TMobile and using the hashtags #FN5GL and #Entry.

One school from each of four divisions — West, Midwest, South and East — will advance.

Division champions are scheduled to be announced October 29. Each will receive $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym upgrade valued at $90,000, and a $5,000 student leadership award.

Final-round voting will run October 29 through November 8. The national winner is expected to be announced on November 12 and will receive a $1 million home-field upgrade and a tailgate celebration.

T-Mobile said 1,000 schools nationwide received $5,000 awards through this year’s competition, including 14 Colorado schools receiving a combined $70,000.

For Mountain View, the next step depends in part on Northern Colorado residents turning out to vote.