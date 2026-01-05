Sky Bear Comedy Brings a Very Merry Night to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A lively evening of upbeat storytelling and local laughs comes to Sky Bear Brewery & Pub.

Loveland comedy fans can enjoy a night of laughs on Thursday, January 8, when Sky Bear Comedy: A Very Merry Comedy Show takes the stage at Sky Bear Brewery and Pub. The 7:30 p.m. show features comedian Dan Bublitz Jr, whose upbeat, story-driven style blends heartfelt humor with quick, silly one-liners.

Bublitz Jr. is known for his one-man show, It Was Supposed to Be a Love Story, and his Dry Bar Comedy special, Use Your Imagination. In 2025, he was a featured performer in Live in Loveland, a showcase-style comedy special now streaming on Tubi and Apple TV. His comedy has also appeared on Comedy Time TV and major audio platforms, and he has performed at festivals across the country, including the Plano Comedy Festival and the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta.

Beyond the stage, Bublitz Jr. hosts The Art of Bombing podcast, where comedians share lessons learned from shows that didn’t go as planned—bringing a candid, behind-the-scenes perspective to the craft of comedy.

Doors open at Sky Bear Brewery & Pub, located at 272 E. 5th St. in downtown Loveland. Ticket options are available through the venue.

