Northern Colorado, every morning E-Edition →

North Forty News Daily Update delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

Weld Deputies Arrest Greeley Man After Welfare Check

North Forty News
Weld Deputies Arrest Greeley Man After Welfare Check

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Welfare check uncovers serious allegations

A late-night well-being call in a Weld County neighborhood led to an arrest and reassurances from deputies that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

A welfare check early Monday morning in a Weld County neighborhood resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man on multiple charges involving an underage female, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies responded around 12:26 a.m. to a report in the 4700 block of Grand Canyon Drive in the Hill N Park subdivision. The caller reported concerns that an adult male was attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Following interviews and an investigation at the residence, deputies determined that while no physical contact occurred, the suspect repeatedly asked the victim to have sex, offered alcohol, and created a situation in which the victim did not feel free to leave the room.

Anthony Fisher

Based on the findings, deputies arrested Anthony Fisher, 28, on suspicion of false imprisonment, second-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and harassment. Authorities stated there is no danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with additional information who has not yet contacted law enforcement is encouraged to call 970-350-9600, the tip line at 970-304-6464, or email [email protected].

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.
https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

All charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to the Daily Update
YOU CHOOSE THE PRICE!
We’ll send you news and events at 5am every day.

Featured Stories

Our Weekly Edition

Dec 5 2025 Edition