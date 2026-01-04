Weld Deputies Arrest Greeley Man After Welfare Check

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Welfare check uncovers serious allegations

A late-night well-being call in a Weld County neighborhood led to an arrest and reassurances from deputies that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

A welfare check early Monday morning in a Weld County neighborhood resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man on multiple charges involving an underage female, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies responded around 12:26 a.m. to a report in the 4700 block of Grand Canyon Drive in the Hill N Park subdivision. The caller reported concerns that an adult male was attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Following interviews and an investigation at the residence, deputies determined that while no physical contact occurred, the suspect repeatedly asked the victim to have sex, offered alcohol, and created a situation in which the victim did not feel free to leave the room.

Anthony Fisher

Based on the findings, deputies arrested Anthony Fisher, 28, on suspicion of false imprisonment, second-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and harassment. Authorities stated there is no danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with additional information who has not yet contacted law enforcement is encouraged to call 970-350-9600, the tip line at 970-304-6464, or email [email protected].

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

All charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.