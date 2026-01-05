Bison Management Plan Opens Hunter Roster

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife outlines process for potential, limited bison management hunts tied to property and agricultural protection



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is opening registration for a bison roster that could be used if special, time-sensitive management hunts are needed when free-roaming wild bison enter Colorado, a move that sets a clear framework for how the state will respond to rare but impactful wildlife crossings that can affect landowners and agricultural operations.

Under Senate Bill 25-053, free-roaming wild bison that naturally cross into Colorado are now managed as a big-game species by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. While the agency is not proposing regular bison hunting seasons, it may issue special management licenses on a case-by-case basis to address urgent situations, such as preventing property damage or conflicts with agriculture.

Hunters interested in being considered for these limited licenses can register for the 2026 bison roster. If management action is required, CPW will conduct a random drawing from the roster. Selected hunters who accept a license will have one week from issuance to harvest a bison. No routine bison seasons are planned.

How the bison roster works

Sign-up period: Jan. 1–31, 2026

Jan. 1–31, 2026 Where to sign up: Online through the CPW website at https://cpw.state.co.us

Online through the CPW website at https://cpw.state.co.us Limit: One sign-up per individual

One sign-up per individual Account required: Hunters must create a unique login and password

If a drawing occurs, successful applicants will be notified by phone and email and will have 24 hours to accept the license. Once issued, hunters have 24 hours to pick up the license and one week to complete the harvest.

Colorado does not currently have a confirmed wild bison herd, though animals from Utah’s Book Cliffs region have occasionally crossed into the state. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, free-roaming wild bison will receive legal protection and be managed by CPW as wildlife. Privately owned bison will continue to be regulated as livestock by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

CPW is also developing a Book Cliffs Bison Herd Management Plan and continues to engage stakeholders throughout the process. More information on bison management and Senate Bill 25-053 is available on CPW’s Rules and Regulations page at https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Rules-Regulations.aspx.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Colorado Parks and Wildlife