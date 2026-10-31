Clocks Fall Back Sunday as Colorado Waits for Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Northern Colorado residents gain an extra hour of sleep November 1, but a state law and renewed congressional action could eventually end the twice-yearly clock changes.

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents will turn their clocks back one hour early Sunday morning, November 1, marking the end of daylight saving time for 2026. While the annual change means an extra hour of sleep, Colorado has already taken steps toward eliminating the practice permanently.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will move backward to 1 a.m., returning Colorado to Mountain Standard Time. Sunrise and sunset will occur approximately one hour earlier, giving residents more morning daylight but darker evenings.

Most smartphones, computers, and other connected devices will adjust automatically. Traditional clocks, watches, and some household appliances will need to be changed manually.

Why Do We Change the Clocks?

Daylight saving time has a history stretching back more than a century.

Germany introduced the practice in 1916 during World War I as an energy conservation measure. The United States followed in 1918, hoping to reduce fuel consumption by shifting an hour of daylight into the evening.

The practice was initially unpopular and was repealed nationally in 1919. It returned during World War II, when conserving energy became a national priority again.

For decades afterward, states and communities followed different schedules, creating confusion for transportation, businesses, and travelers.

Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, establishing a more consistent national system.

The current schedule, which begins daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March and ends it on the first Sunday in November, took effect in 2007.

Despite a common misconception, daylight saving time was not created to help farmers. Many agricultural communities historically opposed the changes because livestock and farm operations follow natural daylight rather than clocks.

Colorado Already Passed a Law to End the Changes

Colorado lawmakers approved House Bill 22-1297 in 2022, and Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law that June.

The legislation would establish permanent daylight saving time in Colorado, eliminating the need to change clocks every spring and fall.

However, the law includes two important conditions.

First, Congress must authorize states to observe daylight saving time year-round. Current federal law allows states to remain on standard time permanently, but not daylight saving time.

Second, at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone must enact similar legislation.

Until those conditions are satisfied, Colorado must continue following the federal schedule.

Congress Takes Another Step in 2026

The effort to eliminate seasonal clock changes gained momentum this summer.

In July, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act by a vote of 308-117. The legislation would establish permanent daylight saving time nationally.

The proposal advanced to the U.S. Senate, but as of October 31, it has not become law.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for ending the twice-yearly changes, although congressional approval remains necessary.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 19 states, including Colorado, have enacted legislation supporting permanent daylight saving time, subject to federal authorization and, in some cases, additional state requirements.

For Colorado residents, that means Sunday’s time change is still required, and no date has been confirmed for when the state might stop changing clocks.

PHOTO COURTESY: https://federallabs.org

Would Permanent Daylight Saving Time Be Better?

The debate is more complicated than simply eliminating an inconvenient tradition.

Supporters of permanent daylight saving time argue that additional evening sunlight could benefit outdoor recreation, retail businesses, and families who enjoy activities after work or school.

In Northern Colorado, longer evening daylight could be particularly attractive for residents who use trails, parks, and outdoor recreation areas.

However, permanent daylight saving time would also mean significantly later winter sunrises.

In parts of Colorado, sunrise could occur after 8 a.m. during the darkest winter months, raising concerns about children traveling to school before daylight.

Sleep researchers have also questioned the benefits of permanent daylight saving time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine favors permanent standard time, arguing that morning sunlight better supports the body’s natural sleep cycle.

The disagreement illustrates an important distinction: Many Americans want to stop changing clocks, but there is less agreement about which time should become permanent.

Earlier Darkness Creates Risks for Colorado Drivers

The time change also coincides with increased wildlife activity along Colorado highways.

On October 29, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Colorado State Patrol urged motorists to remain alert as earlier sunsets overlap with evening commutes.

Wildlife, including deer, elk, and moose, frequently cross roadways during dawn and dusk.

Colorado State Patrol responded to 3,811 wildlife-related crashes last year, with October, November, and December among the most active months.

Drivers should reduce speeds in wildlife corridors, watch roadsides carefully, and remain particularly cautious during the evening commute.

“Obeying speed limits and scanning for movement can make all the difference in preventing a collision with wildlife,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Wildlife Movement Coordinator Michelle Cowardin.

What Happens Next?

For now, Colorado residents should plan to turn their clocks back Saturday night before going to bed.

Under the existing federal schedule, daylight saving time is set to return Sunday, March 14, 2027, when clocks will move forward one hour.

Whether Colorado eventually stops changing clocks depends on further action in Washington and the requirements of its existing state law.

Until then, Northern Colorado will continue the familiar spring-forward, fall-back routine, even as lawmakers debate making the practice a thing of the past.

Sources: Colorado General Assembly — HB22-1297; National Conference of State Legislatures; U.S. Department of Transportation; Colorado Department of Transportation.