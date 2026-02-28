Larimer County Sheriff Warns of New Scam Tactics

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

February alert highlights jail release fraud, AI extortion and payment red flags

Larimer County residents are being urged to stay alert as scammers continue targeting families, seniors, and small businesses across Northern Colorado.

In its February Scambusters update, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reports an increase in scams involving fake jail release payments, social media extortion, computer fraud pop-ups, and spoofed calls from government agencies or banks.

One growing trend involves scammers monitoring public arrest records, then calling family members to demand money for early release, ankle monitors, or required classes. Officials stress that legitimate court-related payments are never handled through unsolicited phone calls.

Authorities are also warning about online extortion schemes that begin on platforms like TikTok or Instagram. After building trust, scammers request money and may threaten to release altered or AI-generated images. Residents are advised to stop contact immediately and never send payment.

Other common scams include fraudulent computer alerts claiming your device has been hacked, overpayment schemes using fake checks, and requests to move money into a “safe” account using bitcoin, wire transfers, gift cards, or payment apps. Law enforcement emphasizes that no legitimate agency or bank will ever ask you to transfer money for security purposes.

Seniors remain especially vulnerable, and officials encourage open conversations with older family members. Residents can report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftc.gov and find local resources at https://www.larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.