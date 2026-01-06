The Mousetrap Brings Classic Mystery to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

OpenStage presents Agatha Christie’s iconic whodunit with special student and educator access

OpenStage brings Agatha Christie’s legendary mystery The Mousetrap to the stage at the Lincoln Center, opening Friday, January 9, at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances scheduled throughout mid-January.

First performed in London in 1952, The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play, renowned for its clever twists, atmospheric tension, and unforgettable final reveal. Audiences are invited into a snowbound guesthouse where a group of strangers must uncover a killer before it’s too late.

Performances continue Saturday, January 10; Thursday, January 15; and Friday, January 16, all beginning at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $18 to $44.

OpenStage’s student and educator programming for this production is sponsored by The Thornton Charitable Foundation, providing free access for K–12 and higher education students and educators. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 970.484.5237. RSVP forms for each production open two weeks before the performance date. Non-student or non-educator guests are encouraged to donate at the door to help cover ticket costs.

