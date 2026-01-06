Dog Strike Escalates Into Assault on Rural Weld County Road

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Driver who stopped to apologize after fatal collision was allegedly attacked and robbed, prompting arrests by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office

A driver who stopped to apologize after striking a dog was allegedly assaulted and robbed by the animal’s owner and a juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office.

A traffic incident on a rural Weld County road escalated into an alleged assault and robbery after a driver stopped to notify a dog’s owners that the animal had been struck and killed, authorities said.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident at about 3:46 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 3300 block of Weld County Road 45, after the Hudson Police Department determined the disturbance occurred within the sheriff’s office jurisdiction.

Investigators say the driver was traveling on Weld County Road 45 when a dog ran into the roadway. The driver was unable to stop or swerve in time and accidentally struck the animal. After parking, the driver went to the nearby property to notify the owners and apologize.

Authorities allege the dog’s owner, Anthony Smith, 38, and a juvenile male confronted the driver, yelling and then assaulting him. Deputies say the two demanded money for the dog’s death, attempted to take the driver’s watch, and that the juvenile entered the vehicle searching for valuables. Smith is also accused of damaging the vehicle’s exterior mirror.

The driver left the scene and reported the incident to the Hudson Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-serious injuries.

Smith was contacted and arrested the same day on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit a class four felony, third-degree assault, criminal mischief involving under $300 in damages, first-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juvenile involved faces allegations of robbery, criminal attempt to commit a class four felony, third-degree assault causing bodily injury, and first-degree criminal trespass on a motor vehicle. The juvenile’s identity will not be released.

All charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

