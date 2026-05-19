The Pickin’ Pear Plays Loveland Show

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado-founded folk duo blends banjo, ukulele, and improvisation at To The Fives

Northern Colorado music fans will have a chance to catch a homegrown act with deep Colorado roots when The Pickin’ Pear performs Saturday night in Loveland. Known for combining banjo, ukulele, folk, rock, and bluegrass into an energetic live experience, the duo brings an improvisational style that makes each performance distinct.

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The show takes place Saturday, May 23, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at To The Fives in Loveland.

The Pickin’ Pear features Tia Martini and Leon Elam, who first connected through the Northern Colorado music scene in 2014 before launching the band in Colorado. Since then, the pair has toured extensively across the country, performing more than 1,000 shows in 40 states while developing what they describe as an “organic and all-natural blend of folk ’n’ roll.”

Their story includes years of touring from a minivan and later an RV, along with performances at festivals, breweries, clubs, and music venues nationwide. Along the way, they’ve shared stages with nationally known acts including Fruition, The Travelin’ McCourys, Kitchen Dwellers, and Trout Steak Revival.

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For Loveland audiences, the performance offers a chance to experience a touring independent act that still maintains strong ties to the Colorado communities where the band first began.

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