Castorena Family Name Added to Ranch Arena

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New partnership highlights Northern Colorado business legacy and support for equestrian events

The former MAC Arena and Indoor Pavilions at The Ranch Events Complex will now bear a new name that reflects a longtime Northern Colorado family business and its ties to the region’s equestrian community.

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Officials at The Ranch announced this week that the facility will now be known as the Castorena’s Equine Center through a new naming rights partnership with Castorena’s Granite and Quartz, a family-owned company based in Northern Colorado.

The venue hosts more than 150 equestrian-related events annually, including key activities during the Larimer County Fair and regional rodeo and horse competitions. Local 4-H programs also make extensive use of the facility each year.

Company owner Maria Castorena said the partnership honors the legacy of her father, Isidro Castorena, who founded the business and built its reputation through craftsmanship and community relationships.

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“This is not only a celebration of our legacy but also of everyone who has supported us throughout the years,” Castorena said in a statement announcing the partnership.

The 1,200-seat venue serves as home to events including the Western States Classic Draft Horse Show and the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo, helping attract visitors and agricultural programming to Larimer County throughout the year.

Conor McGrath, director of The Ranch Events Complex, said the partnership reflects the importance of local businesses investing back into Northern Colorado communities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly named Castorena’s Equine Center is scheduled for July 14.

More information about upcoming events at The Ranch is available at The Ranch Events Complex. Information about the company is available at Castorena’s Granite and Quartz.

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Source: The Ranch Events Complex / Larimer County