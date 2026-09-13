Timnath Fall Festival Ranked Among Colorado’s Best Free Fall Activities

Survey finds affordability increasingly shapes families’ seasonal plans

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

TIMNATH, Colo. — As families look for ways to enjoy fall without adding to already strained household budgets, the Timnath Fall Festival has been ranked among Colorado’s top free autumn activities in a new survey.

Financial media company MarketBeat surveyed 3,011 families about their favorite free fall experiences. Denver Oktoberfest ranked first in Colorado, followed by the Timnath Fall Festival at No. 2.

The Timnath Fall Festival is scheduled for Sept. 26 at Timnath Community Park. The community celebration features live music, bounce houses, free crafts and an artisan market, along with food vendors and a beer and cider garden.

Proceeds from vendor and beverage sales support the Children’s Speech & Reading Center.

The survey suggests free admission is becoming increasingly important as families contend with higher household expenses. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they expect to spend less on fall activities this year, while 38% expect to spend about the same. Just 5% anticipate spending more.

Nearly half — 48% — said they have actively searched for free fall activities because of the cost of living. Sixty-seven percent said free admission is extremely or very important when deciding which events to attend, and 65% said financial pressures are making traditional fall activities unaffordable.

Families are also willing to travel for free experiences. According to the survey, 24% would travel more than 50 additional miles to attend a free event rather than pay admission for a similar activity closer to home. Another 34% would travel 26 to 50 miles.

Family-friendly activities were the most important feature respondents identified when choosing a free fall outing, followed by entertainment and proximity to home. Only 1% selected opportunities to take photographs as the most important consideration.

The survey also found broad support for additional free community programming, with 81% of respondents saying local governments and community organizations should provide more free seasonal events while households face financial pressure.

“Free festivals, concerts, trails and community celebrations allow households to enjoy the season without placing further pressure on already stretched budgets,” MarketBeat founder Matt Paulson said. “With 65% of respondents saying traditional fall activities are becoming unaffordable, free admission is no longer simply a bonus. For many families, it is what makes the outing financially possible.”

Source: MarketBeat