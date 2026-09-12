Boyd Lake State Park Seeks Public Input on Management Plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host Sept. 23 meeting in Loveland

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking residents and park users to help shape the future of Boyd Lake State Park as the agency begins updating a management plan that has not been revised in nearly three decades.

The Park Management Plan serves as a roadmap for short- and long-term priorities, helping guide park staff, partnering agencies, elected officials and the public. Boyd Lake State Park last updated its plan in 1997.

CPW will host a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Chilson Recreation Center, Oak Room, 700 E. Fourth St. in Loveland. Participants may attend in person or virtually.

The planning process will address visitor experience, future recreation needs, natural resource management and budget priorities. CPW said public feedback is an important part of developing management decisions for the park.

Residents interested in participating can find meeting registration options and additional information through the EngageCPW project page.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Boyd Lake State Park Management Plan project page