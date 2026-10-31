UNC Marks 30 Years of Día de los Muertos Celebration in Greeley

The University of Northern Colorado will host its 30th anniversary Día de los Muertos celebration on November 3, continuing a tradition of remembrance and cultural connection.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A tradition of remembrance, family, and cultural heritage reaches a milestone in Greeley this November as the University of Northern Colorado hosts its 30th Anniversary Día de los Muertos Celebration.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, at 5 p.m. in the University Center Ballrooms, 2101 10th Avenue.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican cultural tradition honoring loved ones who have died. Observed primarily on November 1 and 2, the occasion emphasizes remembrance, family connections, and the continuing importance of those who came before us.

Traditional observances often include colorful altars known as ofrendas, photographs, marigolds, candles, and favorite foods or personal imagery of family members.

Although imagery associated with the holiday differs, decorated skulls and skeletons, Día de los Muertos is distinct from Halloween. Its central purpose is to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones.

Three Decades of Cultural Connection

The 30th anniversary gives UNC’s celebration particular significance.

University campuses play an important role in preserving and sharing cultural traditions, especially as students from different backgrounds encounter practices and histories that may be new to them.

In Northern Colorado, events recognizing Día de los Muertos also reflect the region’s long-standing cultural heritage.

Public celebrations give families, students, and community members opportunities to learn the meaning behind the observance and recognize the personal stories that connect generations.

The milestone also highlights the value of continuing cultural traditions in community spaces where education, remembrance, and shared experiences intersect.

For people unfamiliar with Día de los Muertos, the celebration offers an opportunity to learn about a tradition rooted in love, memory, and respect for family history.

For those who already observe the holiday, the gathering offers another chance to honor loved ones and take part in a cultural tradition that continues across generations.

Event Details

What: UNC’s 30th Anniversary Día de los Muertos Celebration

When: Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Where: University Center Ballrooms, 2101 10th Avenue, Greeley

Event information is available through the North Forty News Community Calendar.

Why This Matters Today: Cultural celebrations such as Día de los Muertos help preserve family histories, strengthen community connections, and create opportunities for Northern Colorado residents to learn from one another.