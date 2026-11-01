Two Arrested After Highway 85 Hit-and-Run Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Greeley

Greeley police used automated license plate reader cameras to identify a suspect vehicle after a 46-year-old man was struck late Wednesday night.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two people have been arrested following a hit-and-run crash on Highway 85 in Greeley that left a 46-year-old pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday night, October 28.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Highway 85 after receiving reports of an injured man lying in the roadway and bleeding from his head.

Emergency responders found the man alive but unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police have not released an update on his condition.

A witness traveling northbound on Highway 85 told investigators the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the roadway when a vehicle directly behind the witness struck him. The driver reportedly fled without stopping.

Investigators inspected the witness’s vehicle and confirmed it sustained no damage. Debris collected at the crash scene also matched the witness’s account.

License Plate Cameras Help Identify Suspect Vehicle

Following their initial investigation, officers used Greeley’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader camera system to compare information gathered from the crash scene with vehicle records captured by the cameras.

Police said the technology generated a match that helped investigators identify the suspected vehicle. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and arrested two individuals in connection with the collision.

The driver, 19-year-old Maria Panzo, was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence, and driving without a valid license.

A passenger, 30-year-old Rodrigo Lopez-Cabrera, was also arrested. He faces allegations of accessory to a felony, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Police also reported an outstanding felony warrant associated with Lopez-Cabrera.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not released additional information about the circumstances leading up to the collision or the pedestrian’s current medical condition.

Both individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Police Seek Additional Information

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact Greeley Police Officer Skylar VonFeldt at [email protected].

The case highlights how automated license plate reader technology can help investigators identify vehicles potentially involved in serious traffic incidents, particularly when drivers leave crash scenes before officers arrive.