Poudre Valley REA Invests $9.1 Million in Northern Colorado Electric Grid Improvements

Federal and state funding will support wildfire mitigation, rural infrastructure upgrades, and a new emergency microgrid in Livermore.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA) is moving forward with more than $9.1 million in electric infrastructure improvements across Northern Colorado, supported by $5.8 million in federal and state grant funding.

The investments were highlighted October 28 during a visit by Katie Jereza, assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity, who met with utility leaders, first responders, business representatives, and state energy officials in Fort Collins.

The projects are designed to improve electrical reliability, reduce wildfire risks, and help rural communities maintain essential services during emergencies.

Four Projects Target Grid Reliability and Emergency Preparedness

PVREA outlined four major infrastructure initiatives:

Boulder County: Underground installation of 2.2 miles of electric distribution line to improve system resilience and reduce exposure to environmental hazards.

Livermore: Development of a community resilience microgrid designed to support critical electricity needs during extended power outages.

Rural Weld County: Modernization of approximately 10 miles of electric distribution infrastructure to improve reliability and long-term performance.

Regional Grid Planning: Implementation of advanced analytics and forecasting technologies to identify infrastructure vulnerabilities and improve electrical system planning.

The Livermore microgrid is particularly significant for rural residents who may face prolonged outages during wildfires, severe weather, or other emergencies.

Depending on their design and available power resources, microgrids can provide localized electricity support when the larger electrical system experiences disruptions.

Federal Officials Examine Local Infrastructure

During the visit, Jereza observed a live utility copper replacement demonstration and spoke with PVREA line crews about infrastructure safety and reliability.

“We have the technology to see risks coming – now it’s time to act,” Jereza said. “At DOE, we’re helping utilities spot weaknesses before they become failures and target solutions where they matter most. What we learn in Colorado can help set a new standard for protecting America’s electric grid and the families and businesses it serves.”

PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth emphasized the long-term value of the investments and the importance of outside funding in controlling costs for cooperative members.

“These projects are legacy projects that will provide sustainable benefits to the communities we serve for generations,” Wadsworth said. “Federal and state funding helps us improve and modernize our system while keeping costs down for our members, helping us to maintain the lowest electric rates in Colorado.”

Wildfire Preparedness Remains a Priority

Northern Colorado’s history of destructive wildfires has increased attention on electrical infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and the ability to maintain essential services during disasters.

Underground power lines, improved monitoring systems, and localized energy resources are among the tools utilities can use to reduce certain risks and limit service disruptions.

Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor emphasized the importance of maintaining electricity for emergency facilities, including hospitals, evacuation shelters, and fire stations.

“In the face of increased fire risk and extreme weather events, grid hardening, grid monitoring, and microgrids are essential to minimize power outages, keep the lights on, and ensure hospitals, evacuation shelters, fire stations, and other key facilities stay open during emergencies,” Toor said.

The visit concluded with a discussion among business leaders, first responders, elected officials, and energy partners about electricity affordability, emergency preparedness, and rural communities’ infrastructure needs.

Why This Matters for Northern Colorado

Electric reliability matters most in rural areas, where longer distribution lines, difficult terrain, and severe weather can complicate repairs and restoration.

The planned improvements in Livermore, Weld County, and Boulder County represent investments in infrastructure that residents and businesses depend on every day.

For communities vulnerable to wildfire and extended outages, the projects could improve emergency readiness while reducing some of the financial burden of modernization through outside grant funding.

The investments also reflect a broader challenge facing rural electric cooperatives: upgrading aging infrastructure and preparing for changing environmental conditions while keeping electricity affordable.

Source: Poudre Valley REA news release, October 28, 2026. PVREA provided project descriptions, funding amounts, and official statements.

Learn more: Poudre Valley REA