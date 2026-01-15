United We Dance Brings Festival-Scale Rave Excitement

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A genre-blending electronic dance night transforms the Aggie Theatre into a one-night festival experience

Fort Collins’ electronic music community is invited to step into a high-energy, all-inclusive rave experience when United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience takes over the Aggie Theatre on Friday, January 16, at 9 p.m.

Designed to feel like a full-scale music festival in a single night, United We Dance delivers seamless, genre-crossing DJ sets spanning house, techno, bass, and trance. The event features original edits, crowd-pumping drops, and reimagined hits inspired by some of today’s most influential electronic artists, all paired with immersive visuals and over-the-top production.

The night is led by resident DJs DCV and Morro, bringing a signature United We Dance sound that blends past and present electronic music into one continuous, euphoric journey. Festival attire is encouraged, and the event is open to both longtime ravers and newcomers alike.

United We Dance was created as a welcoming, inclusive space for all identities and backgrounds, emphasizing connection, expression, and shared energy on the dance floor. Doors open at 9 p.m. at the Aggie Theatre, located at 204 South College Avenue in downtown Fort Collins.

