Verizon Service Disruption Affects Northern Colorado

y North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LETA 911 alert advises texting 911 during nationwide outage

A nationwide wireless service disruption reported by Verizon impacted customers across Northern Colorado on Wednesday, prompting a local emergency alert advising residents to text 911 if they are unable to place a call.

The alert was issued at 1:38 p.m. through LETA 911, Larimer County’s official emergency notification and dispatch alert system. LETA 911 is used by local public safety agencies to rapidly share time-sensitive information during situations that may affect public safety, including 911 service disruptions, severe weather, and other urgent incidents.

According to the alert, Verizon is experiencing nationwide issues affecting wireless voice and data services. During the disruption, Verizon customers who cannot reach emergency services by phone are advised to text 911 if an emergency occurs.

Verizon stated that its engineering teams are fully deployed and actively working to identify and resolve the issue. The company acknowledged the inconvenience and emphasized that restoring service as quickly as possible is a top priority.

Northern Colorado residents who rely on mobile service for emergency communication, work, or daily activities may continue to experience intermittent issues until service is fully restored.

For ongoing updates and customer guidance, Verizon is directing users to its support page at https://www.verizon.com/support.

Source: Verizon News