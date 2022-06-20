Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 20, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 20th update.

——

Larimer County Residents are Encouraged to Participate in a Health Survey.

Approximately 13,000 randomly selected households in Larimer County have begun receiving letters inviting them to participate.

Survey questions cover topics such as physical and mental health status and needs, health behaviors, neighborhoods and environments, caregiving burden, and views on local policies.

​​The survey is part of the Health District’s periodic Community Health Assessment

—

Bike Prom. It’s an Event to Celebrate Bicycling as a Culmination to June Bike Month.

There will be live music, DJs, and bike movies at the Lyric on Saturday, June 25, starting at 8 pm.

Visit bikefortcollins.org/bike-prom for more information.

—-

And, in our New SCENE Weekly Arts & Entertainment section, we have Culinary Excellence!

Philippe French Bistro & Bakery opened this past February 9, but then closed again for a kitchen upgrade.

Philippe’s will be reopening for business on Wednesday, June 22.

It’s the “real deal” with delicious and authentic recipes and pastries with just the right amount of sugar so as not to compete with their high-quality ingredients.

The bistro is at 113 South College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins.