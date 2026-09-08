Northern Colorado Cities Show Wide Gap in Burglary Rates

Greeley records region’s highest rate in statewide analysis, while Windsor and Firestone rank among lowest

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado communities show dramatically different rates of reported burglaries, according to a new analysis of FBI crime data covering a 12-month period from August 2025 through August 2026.

Among Northern Colorado cities included in the study, Greeley recorded the highest burglary rate, with 241 reported burglaries, or 2.07 per 1,000 residents. Greeley ranked 23rd among the 50 Colorado cities analyzed.

Fort Collins followed with 296 reported burglaries — more incidents than Greeley but a lower population-adjusted rate of 1.72 per 1,000 residents. Fort Collins ranked 29th statewide.

Rates were considerably lower in several neighboring communities. Fort Lupton recorded 12 burglaries, or 1.10 per 1,000 residents, while Loveland reported 86 burglaries, a rate of 1.04.

Johnstown recorded 22 burglaries, or 0.95 per 1,000 residents. Frederick reported nine burglaries, producing a rate of 0.47.

Two Northern Colorado communities landed near the very bottom of the statewide ranking. Windsor reported 17 burglaries, or 0.37 per 1,000 residents, ranking 48th among the 50 cities. Firestone recorded seven burglaries, or 0.34 per 1,000 residents, the lowest rate in the study alongside Castle Rock.

Northern Colorado burglary rates

City Reported Burglaries Per 1,000 Residents State Rank Greeley 241 2.07 23 Fort Collins 296 1.72 29 Fort Lupton 12 1.10 38 Loveland 86 1.04 41 Johnstown 22 0.95 42 Frederick 9 0.47 47 Windsor 17 0.37 48 Firestone 7 0.34 50

Statewide, Trinidad had the highest population-adjusted rate in the analysis at 5.84 reported burglaries per 1,000 residents. Lakewood followed at 5.49, while Denver ranked third at 5.40.

The analysis was produced by Liberty Home Products using data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer. It ranked 50 Colorado cities according to reported burglaries per 1,000 residents between August 2025 and August 2026.

The figures represent crimes reported to law enforcement and should not be interpreted as a measure of convictions or as a complete picture of public safety in each community. Differences in population, reporting practices and other local factors can affect comparisons between cities.

Source: Liberty Home Products analysis of FBI Crime Data Explorer data.