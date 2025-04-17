Comedian-Turned-Vet Brings Artistic Touch to Emergency Pet Care

Veterinary Improv: Fort Collins Clinic Redefines Emergency Pet Care

At Inkwell Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Fort Collins, emergency medicine meets creativity. Founded by Dr. Matthew Asciutto—a former professional improvisational comedian turned veterinarian—Inkwell is transforming how urgent pet care is delivered in Northern Colorado.

Dr. Asciutto, alongside Drs. Goldrick and Pappert, brings decades of emergency experience from around the country. But what sets them apart is their unique blend of scientific precision and artistic intuition. Drawing on his background in comedy and improv, Dr. Asciutto emphasizes listening, collaboration, and seeing each case as a work of art.

That philosophy is reflected in Inkwell’s colorful mural and echoed in its culture. The team operates with an open, supportive, “yes-and” mindset borrowed straight from the improv stage—one that encourages creative problem-solving, collaborative diagnostics, and a safer environment for patients and staff alike.

Inkwell stands out not just for its ethos, but its independence. As one of the few locally owned and operated emergency vet clinics in the region, Inkwell is focused on accessibility and affordability. They’re open late on weekdays and weekends to serve the Fort Collins community when it matters most.

Located at 2261 E Drake Rd in Fort Collins, Inkwell is already making waves:

To learn more or book an appointment, visit www.inkwell.vet or call 970-851-8751.