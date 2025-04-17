20 Flexible Side Hustles to Boost Your Income Outside the 9-5

Side hustles are a good way to make some cash, whether you’re trying to make money for a big life event like sending a kid to college or buying a house, or you have extra time and want to increase your savings. A side job is a form of employment that is in addition to your full-time job. Aside from your 9-5, you can engage in a side hustle during the evenings or on the weekend. Let’s take a look at some flexible side jobs to increase your income.

Work as a Transcriptionist

If you’re a fast and accurate typist, you can find transcription work online by searching online job websites for gigs or platforms explicitly dedicated to transcription. Transcriptionists are usually paid per word. People who type quickly can get a lot of work done in a short time and earn a decent supplemental income.

Offer Web Design Services

If you have experience in graphic design and coding, then you can offer these services during your free time. You can pitch your web design services to businesses that lack a professional-looking website or reach out to local companies in your area. You can also apply for web design jobs on online platforms. It’s best to create a portfolio to show potential future clients.

Teach Languages Online

One of the most popular ways to earn money online is by teaching languages, particularly English. Many platforms allow you to sign up as an online language tutor and teach students remotely without needing to meet them in person. Teaching English as a second language to learners from other countries is especially in demand and can become a reliable source of side income over time.

Make Investments

Consider investing your savings in reliable assets to increase your income. You can invest in real estate, stocks and shares, bonds, ETFs, or open a forex trading account, etc. But before making investments, be sure to do some research to minimize risk.

Become a Rideshare Driver

If you have a good car, you can drive other people around town as an Uber or Lyft driver. Simply ensure you’re friendly and punctual, and you can easily get good ratings from your clients. You can work as a driver during the weekends and at night, and it also allows you to write off some of your vehicle expenses as tax deductions.

Make Something and Sell It

If you’re creative, you can make items and sell them online or in a local store. For instance, you can sell your baked goods if you excel at baking and cake decorating. Knitters can also sell their knitted items, and gardeners can sell their produce. Explore your hobby and see if there’s a way you can make money through it.

Become a Tutor

Those who are experts in a particular subject can become tutors in person or online and teach others. For example, chemistry majors can help high school students with their chemistry studies, while those skilled in mathematics can offer math lessons. No matter which subject you excel in, there’s likely someone out there who needs tutoring in that area.

Offer Handyman Services

If you know how to build and repair things around the house, you can advertise your handyman services through online community sites and also through word of mouth. People always need a handyman to fix things around the house, and over time, you would be able to create steady work through referrals.

Walk Dogs

Many people don’t have time to walk their dogs every day, and if you like animals, then you can consider this side hustle. The job keeps you active and it won’t take much time. You can also walk dogs for multiple people at the same time, increasing your income.

Offer Freelance Writing Services

If you enjoy writing or you’re pretty good with the English language, you can become a freelance writer. There are several websites, newspapers, magazines, and blogs that use freelance writers, and there are agencies that can provide you with projects that best suit your writing skills.

Monetize a YouTube Channel

Another flexible side hustle that you can consider is creating and monetizing a YouTube channel. If there’s a topic you know a lot about, you can create a channel focused on that topic. Then, create and upload videos to connect with viewers. But monetizing a YouTube channel isn’t as easy as it seems, as you must first reach certain milestones.

Monetize a Blog

You can start a blog on a topic you’re passionate and knowledgeable about, and make money through ads and affiliate links. It’s a great option if you enjoy writing and want to share your interests or experiences. However, blogging takes time to grow, so it’s not ideal if you’re looking for quick cash.

Sell Used Items

Look around your home for vintage items or items you don’t use, and sell them on eBay, Facebook groups, or a yard sale. In addition to making extra money, it can help you clear out clutter in your home. You can also offer to help others sell their item and then split the profits with them.

Pet Sit

If a pet owner goes away on vacation and wants to leave their pets at home, they can hire a sitter to watch them. You can offer to pet sit for a fee. Basically, all you have to do is feed the animal, take care of them, and take them on walks while the owner is away. This work might not be steady but if you build up a good reputation, you may get lots of referrals.

Run Errands for Pay

There are many sites and apps that allow you to run errands for people for a fee. These include picking up a package, dropping off dry-cleaning, getting groceries, and more. You can pick up errands during your spare time.

Paint Houses

If you’re skilled with a paintbrush, you can make extra money by painting houses. Most people don’t have the time or skill to paint their houses, so they prefer hiring someone to do it for them. With local advertising and word of mouth, you can get regular work on the weekends.

Become a Mystery Shopper

Look out for sites that hire mystery shoppers and register for related stores. This involves shopping at the store and then giving feedback on your experience there. However, note that there are some scam sites out there, so do extensive research before signing up.

Test Apps

Another way to supplement your income is to test apps. Developers usually hire testers who can download the app, push all the buttons, and make sure they work. You can search for companies that need testers online.

Participate in Online Surveys

Different platforms pay individuals to take surveys on the quality of a product, how a website works, or any other service. Surveys don’t always pay much but they can increase your overall income.

Give Neighborhood Tours

You can offer neighborhood tours to tourists, especially if your area is a tourist hot spot. There are platforms that can help you access the demand for growing neighborhood tours. Remember to develop a tour plan that includes the area’s highlights and stories or facts to attract visitors.

Boost Your Income with Reliable Side Hustles

Based on your skills, you can find a side job to boost your income—whether you’re looking to cover a bill or grow your savings. Whether you’re talented in crafting, writing, pet care, public speaking, or teaching, there’s bound to be an opportunity that can turn your passion into a lucrative side hustle.