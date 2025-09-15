Fort Collins Invites Downtown Businesses to Parking Update Session

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Engagement event Sept. 17 will preview proposed changes to downtown parking system
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Downtown business owners and their teams are invited to attend an engagement session on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Elevations Credit Union (221 E. Mountain Ave.) to learn about upcoming changes to Fort Collins’ downtown parking management system.
The City of Fort Collins is considering several updates, including:
- Implementing paid parking and expanding time-limited zones
- Expanding parking enforcement hours
- Improving parking options and wayfinding downtown
- Enhancing employee and commuter parking options
- Establishing a timeline for implementation
The drop-in session is designed to give business owners flexibility to come and go while gathering important information about how proposed changes may affect employees, customers, and visitors. No RSVP is required.
The City announced its intent to move forward with parking updates on Aug. 27, 2025. Goals of the new system include:
- Supporting a vibrant downtown economy
- Improving customer experience with short- and long-term parking options
- Creating a financially self-sustaining parking system that reduces reliance on the General Fund
- Aligning parking management with the City’s Transportation Demand Management program
This event is the first in a series of community engagement efforts. A broader community event will follow this fall.
Community members can learn more, share feedback, and sign up for updates at fcgov.com/parkingupdates.
Source: City of Fort Collins