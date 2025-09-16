Estes Park Residents Invited to Wildfire Mitigation Drop-Off Day

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community encouraged to clear pine needles, cones, and noxious weeds to reduce fire risk

ESTES PARK, Colo. – Residents of Estes Valley are invited to take part in Wildfire Mitigation Drop-Off Day on Saturday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Estes Park Fairgrounds East Entrance. The event provides homeowners with an opportunity to dispose of pine needles, cones, and invasive weeds that contribute to wildfire risk.

Participants may bring up to 10 paper bags filled with pine cones and needles to the Fairgrounds East Entrance. Noxious weeds will be collected separately at the skate park area across the road. Free copies of the “Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds” guide are available at the Estes Valley Library, Ace Hardware, or online at estes.org/weeds.

Organizers emphasize that this simple action benefits the entire valley by reducing fire hazards around homes and neighborhoods. The event is made possible by the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition in partnership with Estes Valley Fire, Waste Management, the Estes Land Stewardship Association, the Town of Estes Park, and other community groups.

“Cleaning up your yard helps protect the whole valley,” organizers said in a statement. “Working together keeps our community safe, clean, and thriving.”

Event drop-off is open until noon or until collection containers are full. Early drop-offs will not be accepted.

Call to Action

To learn more about noxious weed identification and wildfire mitigation, visit estes.org/weeds.