Front Range Community College Joins National Artificial Intelligence Institute

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

College is Colorado’s only community college selected to shape responsible Artificial Intelligence use in higher education

Front Range Community College has been selected as the only community college from Colorado to participate in the National Association of American Colleges and Universities Institute on Artificial Intelligence, Pedagogy and the Curriculum, a competitive program focused on responsibly integrating Artificial Intelligence into teaching and learning.

The eight-month institute, hosted by the Association of American Colleges and Universities, brings together 191 colleges and universities from across the country to collaborate with leading experts in teaching, learning, technology, and institutional change. Front Range Community College will represent Northern Colorado in the national effort.

“This think tank includes the best and brightest currently assembled in our field,” said FRCC President Colleen Simpson. “We are eager to learn from this elite group of institutions, collaborate across disciplines, and share resources that ultimately benefit our students and communities.”

The selection builds on FRCC’s ongoing work exploring Artificial Intelligence tools and training employees to use them effectively. Through the institute, the college plans to coordinate existing innovation into a unified, values-driven strategy that supports faculty, students, and staff while addressing ethical, equity, and access considerations.

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming a core workforce skill across industries, from health care and advanced manufacturing to education and public service. College leaders say participation in the institute will help ensure Northern Colorado students are prepared for evolving job expectations while maintaining human-centered values in education.

“We want to thoughtfully prepare our students and faculty for a world increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence,” said Alana Olschwang, FRCC vice president of strategy and innovation. “Responsible use can also increase inclusion by supporting digital equity and new forms of engagement.”

As part of the institute, FRCC will develop a collegewide roadmap for the use of Artificial Intelligence in curriculum and instruction, propose professional development models, and draft guidelines to support ethical and innovative practices. The work will be led by faculty and staff from across the college and shared across FRCC’s three campuses, with plans to extend lessons learned throughout the Colorado Community College System.

The institute also addresses challenges such as academic integrity, policy development, and ethical concerns surrounding emerging technologies. Participating institutions will collaborate on action plans designed to improve teaching and learning while preparing graduates for a changing workforce.

More information about the institute is available at aacu.org.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Source: Front Range Community College