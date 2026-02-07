Early Morning Fire Displaces Wellington Resident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Firefighters rescue occupant, contain garage fire on Fourth Street

A fast-moving residential fire early Thursday morning displaced a Wellington resident but resulted in no life-threatening injuries thanks to a rapid response by local and regional firefighters.

At approximately 7:07 a.m. on February 6, crews from the Wellington Fire Protection District were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a small single-family home in the 7900 block of Fourth Street. Wellington Engine 91 arrived within minutes and reported active fire conditions in the garage with possible extension into the attic.

Structure fire, 7900 block of Fourth Street, Wellington (Photo Courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Firefighters immediately initiated an offensive attack and conducted a primary search of the home. During that search, crews located a resident just inside the front door and safely removed them from the structure. The individual was evaluated by UCHealth paramedics on scene and released without further medical treatment.

Structure fire, 7900 block of Fourth Street, Wellington (Photo Courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Additional units, including Wellington Engine 92 and Poudre Fire Authority crews, worked to knock down the bulk of the fire and assess potential attic involvement. Drone-based infrared imaging confirmed that the fire had not spread into the attic space, allowing crews to focus on extinguishing remaining hot spots and preventing further damage. A “loss stop” was declared at 7:57 a.m.

Structure fire, 7900 block of Fourth Street, Wellington (Photo Courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

Fire suppression efforts were complicated by aggressive dogs in and around the home. One Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was treated for dog bites during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. While the fire was contained to the garage area, the home has been deemed uninhabitable until restoration work can be completed.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Wellington Fire Protection District