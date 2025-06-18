Laramie Farmers Market Launches New Initiatives to Boost Food Access and Community Connections

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Good Neighbor and Friends of the Market programs expand support for local families

This summer, the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market is introducing two new community programs designed to make a difference for families in need and foster local connections.

Through the Good Neighbor Program, shoppers and local gardeners are invited to donate fresh produce to their neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity. Market-goers can buy an extra fruit or vegetable and place it in donation baskets at select vendor booths. Additionally, home gardeners are encouraged to bring surplus crops directly to the Market tent for delivery to the Laramie Soup Kitchen, where the produce will be used to prepare meals for those in need.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It’s a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS – Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The Friends of the Market Campaign supports these efforts through grassroots donations. Community members can become a “Friend” by contributing $25 monthly during the June–September market season. These funds help sustain initiatives like the 100% SNAP Match, which doubles food assistance benefits, allowing families to purchase more fresh, local produce. Donors receive a Downtown Laramie Farmers Market tote bag as a token of appreciation.

“In times of uncertainty, mutual aid is more than an act of kindness—it’s a lifeline,” said Ana Castro, Program Coordinator at Laramie Main Street. “Both of these programs are a beautiful reminder that small gestures can have a big impact.”

The Downtown Laramie Farmers Market is held every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Jackalope Lot through September. For more information about the market and its programs, please visit laramiemainstreet.org.

Information provided by Laramie Main Street Alliance.