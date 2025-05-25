Poudre School District Celebrates the Class of 2025 Across Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

New beginnings and proud traditions shine as Poudre School District honors graduates from eight high schools across Northern Colorado.

FORT COLLINS, CO – The Poudre School District (PSD) recently wrapped up a week of graduation ceremonies honoring the Class of 2025. From new high school firsts to long-standing traditions, thousands of students crossed the stage, cheered on by family, friends, and the greater Northern Colorado community.

A Week of Ceremonies

Graduation week began on May 20 with the Opportunities Unlimited/Alternative High School Diploma ceremony at Poudre High School Auditorium. PSD Global Academy and Polaris Expeditionary Learning School held their events at the Lincoln Center Performance Hall the following day.

PHS IB Graduates of 2025 (Photo couretsy Poudre School District)

On May 22, Poudre Community Academy and Centennial High School held their ceremonies at the Lincoln Center, while Wellington Middle-High School hosted its first-ever graduation ceremony at its own stadium—a milestone event for the new school, which opened in 2022.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The week concluded with celebrations at Colorado State University’s Moby Arena:

May 23 : Timnath Middle-High School and Fossil Ridge High School

: and May 24: Rocky Mountain High School, Fort Collins High School, and Poudre High School

These milestone events were livestreamed to ensure access for extended family and community members who couldn’t attend in person.

Timnath Middle High School Graduation (Photo couretsy Poudre School District)

Highlights and Firsts

This year marked the inaugural graduation ceremonies for Wellington Middle-High School and Timnath Middle-High School. Superintendent Brian Kingsley called the students “trailblazers,” celebrating their role in shaping new traditions and school cultures.

Wellington Middle High School Graduates (Photo couretsy Poudre School District)

The Polaris Expeditionary Learning School ceremony featured a touching moment spotlighting students who had been with the school since kindergarten. Each graduation included student speakers, musical performances, and reflections on the resilience and growth of the Class of 2025.

Community Support and Recognition

Throughout the week, PSD’s social media pages highlighted behind-the-scenes moments, student features, and video clips from ceremonies. These posts showcased academic achievement and the deep bonds between students, staff, and families.

To view videos, photos, and coverage from the ceremonies, visit https://www.psdschools.org.