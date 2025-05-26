Wellington Fire Logs 110 Calls in April, Responds to Multiple Major Incidents

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

April activity report details 34 fire-related calls, 73 EMS responses, and several serious structure and grass fires.

Wellington Fire Protection District has released its April activity report, showing 110 emergency calls, many of which were high-risk fire incidents driven by wind and dry conditions throughout Northern Larimer County.

In April 2025, Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) responded to 110 total calls, including 34 fire and other fire-related incidents, 73 emergency medical service (EMS) calls, and three motor vehicle accidents (MVAs). As of April 30, WFPD has responded to 393 calls for the year.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Among the most significant incidents in April were:

April 9 – Greenhouse Fire:

At 3:09 p.m., crews responded to 12155 N County Road 15 for a fully involved greenhouse fire. Upon arrival, Engine 92 found flames spreading rapidly to nearby grass and an electrical utility pole. Strong winds exacerbated the situation, but a swift response by Engines 92 and 91, supported by Poudre Fire Authority units (E12 and T12), led to a successful knockdown. The cause was a malfunctioning heat lamp used in a chicken brooder. Unfortunately, several hundred poultry were lost.

April 10 – Vehicle and Grass Fire on I-25:

At 1:28 p.m., Engines 91 and 92 responded to a fully engulfed vehicle on southbound I-25 at mile marker 290. Flames had spread to the nearby grassland. Engine 92 focused on the vehicle fire while Engine 91 and a Laramie District 1 brush unit contained the grass fire, preventing further spread.

April 13 (Morning) – Outbuilding Fire on County Road 58:

At 6:32 a.m., a 10-by-15-foot outbuilding at 1221 W. County Road 58 was found fully engulfed in flames. Winds pushed the fire toward nearby trees and fields. First-arriving crews quickly contained the blaze. A 1,000-pound propane tank began venting and caught fire, but it was cooled safely. Additional support came from PFA units, including a brush truck and water tender. Investigators determined the fire started from welding sparks.

April 13 (Evening) – House Fire on Same Property:

Just 12 hours later, firefighters returned to the same property for a structure fire involving a two-story home. Upon arrival at 6:25 p.m., crews found heavy fire in the southeast corner of the residence. Wellington and PFA crews quickly knocked down the fire. The cause remains under investigation by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Wellington Fire officials noted that these incidents serve as a reminder of how quickly fire can spread in windy, dry spring conditions. They urge residents to use caution with open flames, heat sources, and electrical equipment.

To learn about fire prevention and view current safety guidelines, visit wfpd.org.

Information provided by Wellington Fire Protection District.