Women of Distinction Honors Northern Colorado Leaders

Thirteen women will be recognized Sept. 10 in Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Thirteen Northern Colorado women will be recognized for leadership and contributions across business, education, government, nonprofits and community service during the 2026 Women of Distinction awards Thursday, Sept. 10.

Presented by BizWest, the event will be held at The Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins. The awards program is scheduled for the early evening.

This year’s honorees represent communities and organizations throughout Northern Colorado.

Recipients include Betty Aragon-Mitotes of Mujeres de Colores and former Colorado State University College of Business Dean Beth Walker in the Leading Ladies category. Christina Kraft, market president for Bank of Colorado, will be honored for Banking and Finance, while Aims Community College CEO and President Leah Bornstein will receive recognition in Education.

Other honorees include Lori Gama of DaGama Digital Marketing Agency; Tori May of Loveland Habitat for Humanity; Paula Galloway of Ignite Adaptive Sports; Michelle Vance of the Windsor Downtown Development Authority; Cyndi Dodds of SummitStone Health Partners; Amanda Rider of J.M. Smucker Co.; Donna Visocky of Community Services Center of Wellington; Ginger Graham of Ginger and Baker; and Alicia Ready of Elder Construction, BuildHER Collaborative and the NoCo Construction Sector Partnership.

Previous Women of Distinction recipients helped select the 2026 honorees across the award categories.

The annual program recognizes women whose work has made an impact on Northern Colorado’s businesses, institutions and communities.

Event Details

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026

5–7 p.m.

The Drake Centre

802 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins

Source: BizWest