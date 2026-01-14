Student Enrollment Drops Across Poudre School District

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

District outlines demographic shifts, funding pressures, and long-term planning needs

Student enrollment across Poudre School District (PSD) continues to decline, driven by long-term demographic changes affecting Northern Colorado and beyond, district leaders said in a message to families this week.

According to the district’s October Count, PSD enrolled 25,013 students in the 2025–26 school year, down 513 students from the previous year. The most significant drop occurred at the elementary level, where schools collectively enrolled 479 fewer students than last year. While some individual schools saw modest growth, district leaders emphasized that the overall decline reflects a shrinking population of school-aged children within district boundaries, not families shifting between schools.

District officials point to broader demographic trends to explain the changes. Data from the Colorado State Demography Office show Larimer County birth rates have declined for more than a decade. Although there was a brief uptick following the COVID-19 pandemic, fertility rates remain well below replacement levels, with no sustained rebound projected in the near future.

A recent study by the Common Sense Institute reinforces those findings locally, reporting that just 23% of households in Fort Collins include school-aged children. The study also found that net migration into the region is significantly lower than pre-2020 levels and is expected to decline again over the long term. Even when migration increases, the district noted, it does not necessarily result in more school-aged children.

Rising housing costs, fewer young families moving into the area, and statewide and national demographic shifts are all contributing to enrollment losses. PSD leaders stressed that these trends are not unique to the district and are also observed in strong, high-performing school systems.

The district also addressed community concerns arising from prior discussions about potential school consolidation. Officials emphasized that this communication does not announce school closures; it aims to ensure the community has a clear understanding of enrollment data and long-term challenges.

Enrollment declines carry financial consequences. Under Colorado’s School Finance Act, school funding is largely based on student counts. As enrollment drops, so does funding. State policies that once allowed districts to average enrollment over multiple years to reduce sudden losses are being phased out, meaning future declines will have a more direct impact on district budgets.

For PSD, reduced funding has already resulted in job losses, larger class sizes, teachers shared across multiple schools, and fewer program offerings, including reduced access to art, music, and physical education. District leaders say careful long-term planning will be essential to sustaining educational quality amid these constraints.

Superintendent Brian Kingsley said the district remains committed to transparency and community engagement as it plans for the decades ahead, with a continued focus on providing high-quality learning experiences for every student.

