Windsor Red-Light Cameras Begin Warning Period

30-day warning phase starts at 7th Street and Main Street before fines take effect

Motorists traveling through downtown Windsor will begin seeing red-light camera enforcement at the intersection of 7th Street and Main Street starting January 13, as the town launches a 30-day warning period to improve intersection safety.

During the warning phase, drivers captured entering the intersection after the light turns red will receive a written warning by mail. No fines will be issued during this period. After the warning phase ends on February 12, drivers who run a red light at the intersection will receive a $75 citation.

Town officials note that citations issued through the program do not add points to a driver’s license. Each potential violation is reviewed and confirmed by police personnel before a warning or citation is issued.

The program is intended to reduce dangerous red-light running and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in one of Windsor’s busiest intersections. Additional details about how the cameras operate and what drivers can expect are available through the Windsor Police Department.

For more information about the red-light camera program, visit https://www.windsorPD.com/RedLights.

Source: Windsor Police Department