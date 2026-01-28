Weld RE-4 to Host Kindergarten Information Nights

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

February events invite Northern Colorado families to learn about registration, readiness, and school programs

Families across Windsor and Severance will have multiple opportunities to learn more about kindergarten enrollment as the Weld RE-4 School District hosts Kindergarten Information Nights on February 3 and 4 at its elementary schools.

The evening events are designed to help families understand the kindergarten registration process, explore what students will learn, and connect directly with school staff ahead of the 2026–27 school year. Each school will share details about curriculum, daily schedules, transportation, and tips to help children feel confident on their first day of school.

The schedule for Kindergarten Information Nights is as follows:

On Tuesday, February 3, from 5 to 6 p.m., families can attend at Tozer Primary School in Windsor.

On Wednesday, February 4, events will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at Grandview Elementary in Windsor, and from 5 to 6 p.m. at Hollister Lake Elementary, Orchard Hill Elementary, Range View Elementary in Severance, and Skyview Elementary in Windsor.

Families are encouraged to attend their assigned neighborhood school. School assignments can be confirmed using the district’s Boundary Locator tool. During the events, parents and guardians will have time to ask questions, meet teachers and staff, and learn what to expect in the year ahead. Future Grandview Elementary kindergarten students will also be invited to visit the school on April 17.

Online kindergarten registration for Weld RE-4 officially opens Wednesday, February 4. Children must be five years old by October 1 to be eligible for kindergarten. Additional information about the district’s kindergarten program and registration process is available on Weld RE-4’s kindergarten resources page. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

