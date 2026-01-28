Loveland Ends Shelter Property Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City withdraws proposed purchase after operator application is withdrawn

Loveland will no longer move forward with a proposed purchase of a building at 599 71st Street in northwest Loveland for use as an overnight shelter and resource center after losing its only qualified third-party operator, city officials announced.

The City of Loveland had been considering a conditional purchase of the property following discussion at the January 6, 2026, City Council meeting. The purchase was contingent on council approval and the selection of a qualified nonprofit operator through a request-for-proposals process.

Two applications were received on January 8, 2026, from Bridge House and Krucial Rapid Response, Inc. City staff determined that Bridge House met the qualifications. However, on January 23, Bridge House formally withdrew its application, citing capacity constraints and an inability to meet the project timeline.

With no qualified operator remaining, the city has removed the property purchase from council consideration and will not pursue acquisition of the 71st Street site under the original conditions.

Loveland officials noted the city is unique in Colorado in directly owning shelter property and managing both daily and overnight shelter operations. City leadership said that managing the Loveland Resource Center was always intended as a temporary measure and that municipalities are not equipped to operate long-term shelter services on their own.

While stepping back from direct operations, the city says it remains committed to working with community partners. Since September, Loveland has collaborated with nonprofit organizations, faith groups, businesses, residents, medical providers, and law enforcement to explore prevention-focused approaches, including affordable housing options.

As previously announced, overnight shelter services at the Loveland Resource Center will end on March 15. The facility will then operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., based on staff availability, through April 30. Overnight shelter services may still be offered through April 30 if inclement weather is declared and conditions are met. After April 30, the city will no longer provide shelter, resource center services, or inclement weather shelter, and plans to sell the property.

During the transition period, city staff and community partners will focus on connecting people who regularly use the Loveland Resource Center with other resources, family support, and nonprofit services. Meetings with nonprofit partners serving Loveland are also planned to discuss continued collaboration.

The Grants Pass item related to shelter policy will remain on the February 3, 2026, City Council agenda.

Source: City of Loveland