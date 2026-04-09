Windsor Coffee Stand Raises Funds for Schools

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local fundraiser supports Weld RE-4 students through community purchases

WINDSOR, Colo. — A coffee shop in Windsor is turning everyday purchases into meaningful support for local students, raising $1,000 for education programs in the Weld RE-4 School District.

Community Message

To celebrate the opening of its second Windsor location, The Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted a month-long fundraiser in February at its 1700 W. Main Street drive-thru. During the promotion, $1 from every Lil’Bean drink sold was donated to the Weld RE-4 Education Foundation.

The effort allowed customers to contribute simply by ordering a drink, connecting daily routines with local impact. By the end of the month, community participation resulted in a $1,000 donation, with a check presented to the foundation on March 23.

The funds will help support programs, resources, and opportunities for students across the Windsor area, reinforcing the connection between local businesses and schools.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The fundraiser is part of the company’s broader focus on community involvement across Northern Colorado, where it operates multiple locations in Windsor, Greeley, Loveland, Fort Collins, Wellington, and surrounding communities.

More information about community initiatives and participation opportunities, including Guest Barista Day, is available at The Human Bean website.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by The Human Bean Northern Colorado.