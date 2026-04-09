Another Grass Fire Contained Near Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Latest blaze follows multiple recent fires across Northern Colorado this week

A new grass fire in north Fort Collins has been quickly contained, marking the latest in a series of recent wildfire responses across Northern Colorado.

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According to the Poudre Fire Authority, crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Willox Lane, where approximately 2.5 acres burned. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and remained on scene to extinguish hotspots and prevent rekindling.

The incident comes just hours after multiple wildfires were contained across the region, underscoring how quickly conditions are shifting as spring weather brings wind and dry fuels. In recent weeks, local agencies have already responded to several fast-moving fires, including one north of Fort Collins that required a multi-agency response and evacuation alerts before being brought under control.

Fire officials continue to emphasize that even small grass fires can spread rapidly under the right conditions. Stage 1 fire restrictions are already in place in parts of Larimer County and Fort Collins, reflecting elevated fire danger early in the season.

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No injuries or structural damage have been reported in the Willox Lane fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.