Nicole Silvers Case Remains Unsolved

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities renew call for information more than a decade after Longmont disappearance

More than 10 years after a Longmont girl vanished, the case of Nicole Silvers remains unsolved, and investigators in Weld County are again asking the public for help.

Community Message

Nicole Silvers was last seen in 2014 in Longmont. At the time, she was reported missing by her mother. However, with the passage of time and no confirmed sightings or contact, investigators now say the circumstances raise concerns, and foul play is suspected. No suspects have been identified.

Nicole Silvers

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office recently shared an age-progressed image showing what Nicole may look like today at approximately 23 years old. Authorities hope the updated image will prompt new leads or public recognition.

Cases like Nicole’s continue to weigh on families and communities across Northern Colorado, where long-term missing persons investigations often rely heavily on public awareness and tips. Even small pieces of information can help investigators move a case forward.

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Anyone with information about Nicole Silvers’ disappearance is urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (970) 304-6464 or emailing [email protected].

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Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office