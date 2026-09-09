Jessup Farm Harvest Festival Welcomes Fall

Fort Collins celebration features scarecrows, dogs, contests, music and family activities

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Jessup Farm Artisan Village will welcome autumn with its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 19, offering four hours of family activities, live music, local vendors, food and seasonal competitions.

The Jessup Farm Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a scarecrow competition, dog costume parade, Blue Ribbon Contest, petting zoo, pony rides and performances by Northern Colorado musicians.

Jessup Farm merchants will create signature scarecrows to display throughout the village. Visitors can view the entries during the festival and vote for their favorite at JessupFarm.com from Sept. 19 through Sept. 30.

Dogs will also get a chance to join the celebration during the Fall Dog Parade and Costume Contest, hosted by Moore Animal Hospital. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the hospital’s tent in the plaza, followed by the parade and judging at 10:45 a.m. Awards will include Best Fall Inspired Costume and Best Dressed Dog & Owner Duo.

Home bakers and cooks can compete in the festival’s Blue Ribbon Contest, with categories for cinnamon rolls, adult and junior cookies, jam or jelly, pie and bread. Participants must register by 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at JessupFarm.com. Entries are due at The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm by 10 a.m. Sept. 19, with judging beginning at 11 a.m. and winners announced at 1 p.m.

Live music begins at 10 a.m. with Matthew Wilburn Skinner performing on the plaza until noon. Nick Critchlow takes over from noon to 2 p.m. on the Sugar Beet Saloon Stage.

A petting zoo and pony rides will be available from 10 a.m. to noon, while vendors will fill the plaza throughout the festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jessup Farm merchants will also offer food and drink specials during the day.

Jessup Farm Artisan Village is a restored historic farm development featuring locally owned dining, shopping and hospitality businesses in Fort Collins.

More information, Blue Ribbon Contest registration and scarecrow voting are available at JessupFarm.com.

Source: Jessup Farm Artisan Village