Top Eats: Bistro Nautile Delivers Elevated Dining Downtown

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

When I think of fine dining in Fort Collins, Bistro Nautile immediately comes to mind. Nestled just steps away from Old Town Square, this upscale French-American bistro serves up one of the most refined dining experiences in Northern Colorado—and it’s no surprise it landed at number five on our Top Eats list.

(Photo courtesy Bistro Nautile)

I visited Bistro Nautile on a chilly evening, and the moment I walked in, I was met with warm lighting, attentive service, and the aroma of butter, herbs, and seared perfection wafting from the open kitchen. The atmosphere was intimate without being stuffy, and the staff treated every guest like a regular.

Local Ingredients, World-Class Technique

What sets Bistro Nautile apart is its deep commitment to locally sourced, sustainable ingredients—from grass-fed Colorado beef to seasonal vegetables harvested just miles away. Chef-owner Ryan Damasky brings his classical French training to every plate, blending it with Colorado flavors and a modern edge.

I started with the house-cured salmon tartare, topped with crème fraîche and lemon oil—delicate, bright, and beautifully plated. For the main course, I couldn’t pass up the duck breast, served over creamy polenta and Brussels sprouts, finished with a black cherry demi-glace. It was perfectly seared and melt-in-your-mouth tender.

Their rotating specials are worth watching too—one night you might find fresh Maine lobster risotto, the next, Colorado lamb rack with a rosemary reduction.

(Photo courtesy Bistro Nautile)

This isn’t a spot for a casual burger and fries—it’s a place to celebrate milestones, impress out-of-town guests, or simply treat yourself. The wine list is exceptional, and the dessert menu (hello, vanilla bean crème brûlée) closes the experience with a touch of elegance.

Whether you’re a longtime foodie or simply someone who appreciates great service and seasonal cuisine, Bistro Nautile is a Fort Collins gem worth savoring.

(Photo courtesy Bistro Nautile)

If You Go:

Bistro Nautile

150 W Oak St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

(970) 224-1188

bistronautile.com

Dinner Service: Tuesday–Saturday, 5 PM–9 PM

This article is part of the Top Eats series from North Forty News, celebrating the best restaurants in Fort Collins. For the full list, visit northfortynews.com.

Stay tuned for next week’s spotlight—number six on our Top Eats list!

(Photo courtesy Bistro Nautile)