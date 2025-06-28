Publisher’s Letter: Music in the Garden, and All Around NoCo

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Last week, I had the pleasure of seeing The Samples perform live at the Rock Garden Concert Series at Fort Collins Nursery. As always, they were energetic, soulful, and unforgettable. It was a sold-out crowd — hundreds of us gathered in a serene garden setting, surrounded by towering trees and warm summer air.

I’ve been attending these concerts for years, and they never disappoint. One year it rained — and I still loved every second of it. There’s just something special about sharing music with your community, outdoors, under Colorado skies.

These kinds of concerts are happening all over Northern Colorado. From tucked-away venues like the Rock Garden to patios, breweries, parks, and even open fields, our local music scene is alive and well. Whether you’re in the mood for an acoustic set at a cozy bar or a full-blown festival experience, something is going on just about every day of the week.

Speaking of great shows in beautiful settings, keep an eye out for Trace Bundy, who will be playing a fundraiser concert for The Vegetable Connection at Fort Collins Nursery. There’s an ad in this week’s edition, and we’ll have a whole story in next week’s issue. It’s sure to be another memorable night under the stars.

It’s a great reminder of why this place is such a joy to call home. Music brings people together — and in Northern Colorado, we’ve got the perfect soundtrack.

See you out there.

—Blaine