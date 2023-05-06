Scambuster Corner: Scam Targets Medical Offices in Larimer County

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Barbara EJ Bennett | Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

There have been numerous reports recently about a scam targeting medical offices in Larimer County. The scammer identifies as a deputy/sergeant/lieutenant from the Sheriff’s office. They spoof the Sheriff’s office phone number, so it looks legitimate. They ask you to confirm your address which they have. They then say you have a warrant for your arrest or failed to appear to a subpoena you signed for. They tell you to put the payment on money or gift cards and give them the code on the back. If you do not handle this – they may threaten to have you arrested and/or damage your reputation by going public. Although these latest scams are targeting medical practices, this same scam can easily target other businesses as well. The caller may not have a foreign accent. The emotions they are targeting are a) fear of arrest or reputation damage; b) trust in authority (law enforcement).

Please remember – law enforcement NEVER calls you and asks or money over the phone. This is a scam, and we ask that you do NOT continue talking to the scammer, and never pay someone that requests payment by money/gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Venmo/Zelle, or other cash apps. Scammers use these methods of payments – legitimate businesses do not.

If you get one of these calls, please call me at 970-498-5146. Please pass this information along to others to ensure these scammers do not take your money.

For more information visit larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams.