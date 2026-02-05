Early Blooms That Signal Spring

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Hardy plants bring color and life to Northern Colorado gardens before the growing season fully arrives

Northern Colorado — As winter begins to loosen its grip, gardeners across Northern Colorado start looking for the first signs of life in the landscape. While spring officially arrives later in the calendar, several hardy plants can bloom early, providing color, texture, and encouragement when much of the garden is still dormant.

Early-season bloomers are especially valuable in this region, where fluctuating temperatures and late cold snaps can challenge less resilient plants. Choosing varieties adapted to cooler conditions allows gardeners to enjoy flowers well before the traditional growing season begins.

Winter heath is among the earliest plants to bloom. Often used in rock gardens or protected beds, it tolerates alkaline soils and produces clusters of small flowers in shades ranging from white to deep pink. Its evergreen foliage adds structure year-round, making it a dependable choice for early interest.

Erica; Photo by the Gardens on Spring Creek

Lenten rose is another favorite for late winter and early spring. This plant features long-lasting, nodding blooms paired with thick, evergreen leaves. Flowers appear in a wide range of colors, including pale green, cream, and deep purple, and perform well in partially shaded areas where other plants may struggle.

Manzanita brings both architectural interest and early blossoms to the landscape. These broadleaf evergreens produce bell-shaped flowers in early spring and maintain visual appeal year-round with their textured bark and dense foliage. Once established, a wide variety of drought-tolerant plants well-suited to Northern Colorado conditions are available.

For gardeners seeking bold early color, forsythia delivers a dramatic display. Bright yellow flowers emerge in early spring, often before leaves appear, creating a striking contrast against the still-quiet garden. Planted where sunlight can highlight the blooms, forsythia quickly becomes a seasonal focal point.

Successful early-season gardening depends on thoughtful placement. Sheltered locations with appropriate sun exposure help protect developing buds from harsh weather and allow blooms to be enjoyed from windows, walkways, and outdoor living spaces. With careful planning, early bloomers can extend the garden’s beauty and mark the gradual transition from winter to spring.

