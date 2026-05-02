Groundcovers That Work for Northern Colorado Gardens

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

From weed control to year-round color, these low-growing plants can transform challenging spaces into thriving landscapes

If you’ve ever looked at a patch of bare soil in your yard and wondered what belongs there, groundcovers might be the answer. In Northern Colorado, where wind, sun, and shifting seasons can challenge even the toughest plants, the right groundcover can quietly solve several problems at once.

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Groundcovers are more than just fillers. They help suppress weeds, reduce soil erosion, and create a finished, cohesive look across a landscape. Many varieties spread naturally, forming a living layer that protects the soil while adding texture and color. Some even stay green through winter, offering visual life when most of the garden has gone dormant.

Crystal Rivers Veronica (Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)

What makes them especially valuable here is their adaptability. Whether you’re working with full sun, deep shade, slopes, or tight spaces between stepping stones, there’s a groundcover suited to the job. In areas where grass struggles—or where water conservation is a priority—these plants can step in as a practical alternative.

Choosing the right groundcover starts with understanding your space. Sun exposure, soil type, and the amount of foot traffic an area gets all play a role. Some varieties thrive in dry, sunny spots and require very little maintenance once established. Others prefer shade and offer lush coverage beneath trees or along the north side of a home.

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Crystal Rivers Veronica (Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)

Beyond function, groundcovers can shape the feel of your landscape. Low-growing flowering varieties bring seasonal color, while evergreen options provide consistency year-round. Some spread quickly to fill large areas, while others grow more slowly, making them ideal for controlled, decorative use.

There’s also a long-term benefit that often gets overlooked: stability. On slopes or areas prone to runoff, groundcovers help hold soil in place and reduce erosion, protecting both your yard and the surrounding environment.

In many ways, groundcovers are the quiet backbone of a well-designed garden. They don’t demand attention, but they make everything else around them look better—and work better, too.

As more Northern Colorado homeowners look to reduce water use and simplify maintenance, these plants are becoming a go-to solution. With the right selection, a once-problematic patch of ground can become one of the most resilient and attractive parts of your yard.

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