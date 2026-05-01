Suspect Arrested In Carter Lake Burglaries

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Man identified, faces 18 charges tied to multiple break-ins near Carter Lake

A suspect has been arrested and identified in connection with a series of burglaries that unsettled residents and visitors in the Carter Lake area, bringing a key update to an ongoing Northern Colorado investigation.

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According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies identified the suspect as Jason Rood, 54, following multiple reported break-ins between April 20 and April 24 near Carter Lake.

Jason Rood

Investigators received nine reports from eight separate addresses during that time, prompting increased patrols and a focused search effort in the area west of Loveland. Using drone technology, deputies ultimately located Rood at a remote campsite on April 25, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Rood now faces 18 charges connected to the incidents, including multiple felony burglary counts, possession of burglary tools, trespassing, theft, and criminal mischief. Authorities say he was initially booked on five charges, with additional counts later filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

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The burglary spree raised concerns for homeowners, campers, and visitors in the Carter Lake recreation corridor, a popular destination for outdoor activity during the spring and summer months. Law enforcement officials emphasized that crimes like these affect more than property; they impact residents’ sense of safety and security.

Officials continue to ask anyone with additional information related to the incidents to contact investigators. More details are available through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.larimer.gov/spotlights/2026/05/1/suspect-arrested-carter-lake-area-burglary-spree.

Staying aware of situations like this across Northern Colorado helps communities stay connected and informed as conditions change day to day. Stay informed with our Daily Update.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office