Plants That Help Keep Mosquitoes Away

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Simple garden choices can make Northern Colorado summer evenings more comfortable outdoors

There’s something uniquely Northern Colorado about sitting outside on a cool summer evening after a hot day — the grill cooling down, the breeze finally settling in, and the sky stretching orange over the foothills. Unfortunately, that peaceful moment usually comes with one unwelcome guest: mosquitoes.

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While bug spray still has its place, many gardeners are discovering that certain plants can help make patios, porches, and backyard gathering spaces a little less inviting to biting insects.

A number of common herbs and flowers naturally produce oils and scents that mosquitoes tend to avoid. Many of them also happen to grow well in Colorado gardens and containers, making them practical additions to outdoor living spaces.

Plants in the mint family are among the most talked-about natural repellents. Lavender, basil, rosemary, thyme, peppermint, lemon balm, and catnip all release strong fragrances that can help discourage mosquitoes while adding aroma and texture to a garden. Bee balm, fennel, garlic, and beautyberry are also commonly associated with mosquito-repelling properties.

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Garlic (Photo by Gardens on Spring Creek)

Annual flowers can help as well. Marigolds, lantanas, floss flower, and citronella geraniums are often used near patios and walkways because of their scent and visual appeal. Even lemongrass, from which citronella oil is derived, can grow well during Colorado’s warmer months.

Still, gardeners should keep expectations realistic. Simply planting a few mosquito-repelling varieties won’t eliminate insects entirely. The strongest effects usually come from crushing leaves, using plant-based oils, or placing fragrant containers close to seating areas where people gather outdoors.

One of the biggest mosquito-control steps has nothing to do with plants at all: standing water.

Birdbaths, clogged gutters, forgotten buckets, overwatered pots, and rain barrels can all become breeding grounds during warmer weather. Reducing stagnant water around the yard is often more effective than any single plant.

For Northern Colorado gardeners, the appeal of these plants goes beyond mosquito control anyway. Many attract pollinators, provide fragrance, add color to outdoor spaces, and create a more inviting backyard environment during the height of summer.

And if they happen to help keep a few mosquitoes away while the sun sets over the Front Range, that’s a bonus worth planting for.

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